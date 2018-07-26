After a season full of ups and downs, it looks like Nikki and John are finally parting ways. But that doesn't mean it will all be smooth sailing from here.

"He's waiting for my final decision, which I think I know it but I'm afraid to say it," she shared.

"Why are you afraid to say it?" Brie Bella asked her sister.

"Because I just don't want to hurt him. It's just hard when you love someone so much and care for them so much, but you just can't do it anymore," she explained. "It's not his fault, it's not my fault. We've had this amazing love story and its just come to an end."