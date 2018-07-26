BRAND NEW
THURSDAY 7PM

Nikki Bella Confides In Brie Bella About the End of Her Relationship: ''We've Had This Amazing Love Story and Its Just Come to An End''

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Breaking up is hard to do! 

Nikki Bella and John Cena may finally be over for good. On this week's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki shared why she is so frustrated by the state of her relationship with John, and it seems like the damage may be irreparable. 

"Taking a shower and seeing his razor and his suits and everything just sucks," Nikki shares about being in the home she used to share with John. "I wish it could be different...I have had almost six years of working on us and fighting and taking in a lot, and I just feel like I've hit a point where I'm just so exhausted and done." 

Watch

Total Bellas Stars Get Rid of Smoke With Dance Party

After a season full of ups and downs, it looks like Nikki and John are finally parting ways. But that doesn't mean it will all be smooth sailing from here. 

"He's waiting for my final decision, which I think I know it but I'm afraid to say it," she shared. 

"Why are you afraid to say it?" Brie Bella asked her sister. 

"Because I just don't want to hurt him. It's just hard when you love someone so much and care for them so much, but you just can't do it anymore," she explained. "It's not his fault, it's not my fault. We've had this amazing love story and its just come to an end." 

Watch the clip above for all the shocking moment! 

Brand new Total Bellas continues Thursdays 7pm in Australia, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , John Cena , Daniel Bryan , WWE , Love And Sex , Top Stories
Latest News
Orange Is the New Black

Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Recap: Everything You Need to Remember Before Season 6 Debuts

9 to 5

Jane Fonda Says Main Trio Intends to Return for 9 to 5 Sequel

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Sir Carter, Rumi Carter

Beyoncé Shares Rare Photos of Her Twins Rumi and Sir Carter

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Ramona Singer Sad Carole Radziwill Quit The Real Housewives

Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall *7AM ET 4/7

How a Devastating Divorce Led Sandra Bullock to True Love

Taylor Momsen

Taylor Momsen Turns 25: How She Went From Gossip Girl Star to Hard-Core Rocker

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

The Truth About the Days Leading Up to Demi Lovato's Overdose

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.