BRAND NEW
THURSDAY 7PM

Brie Bella Spices Up Nikki's "Boring" Bachelorette Party With Pranks in Paris on Total Bellas

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Is it really a bachelorette party if it isn't a little embarrassing? 

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bellatries to liven up Nikki Bella's bachelorette party dinner in Paris by challenging her to a game of dare.

"Boring! That is not a bachelorette party by the way," Brie insists. "Something that could be kinda fun that we could do for you—nothing cheesy, we do like, little dares." 

Brie isn't the only one ready and willing to embarrass her sister, J.J. gets in on the fun too.

"I want you to get under the table and when one of the French boys come, you have to jump out, scare 'em!" J.J. instructs his sister.

"I am not doing that!" Nikki says while laughing. "Do you understand they're gonna be like, 'Oh of course, those Bellas under tables. Oogily googily people.'"

Watch

Total Bellas Recap: Season 3, Episode 7

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 308

E!

Nikki isn't exactly up for the task, but after a little egging on from her friends and family she finds herself hiding under a table, ready to scare their waiter.

"Rahh!" Nikki yells, startling the Frenchman.

"You can come out now," J.J. tells Nikki. "I don't want to come out. I'm so embarrassed," a blushing Nikki says as she makes her way from under the table.

See the hilarious dare go down in the clip above!

Brand new Total Bellas continues Thursdays 7pm in Australia, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Couples , Family , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Says Heidi Montag Texts Her for Motherhood Advice

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Ireland, Dublin, Restaurant, Delahunt

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Romantic Lunch Date in Dublin

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 102

Kristin Cavallari Says Hubby Jay Cutler "Has No Game" on Very Cavallari: "I Don't Know How He Got Me"

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi's Pierced Ears During Snuggle Time

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson

Tristan Thompson Dances With Baby True in Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Video

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Debuts Music Video for "Life Changes" But Is It His Best Music Video to Date?

Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenal, Ashley Jacobs, Southern Charm

Watch Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Ashley Jacobs Face Off in Their Worst Fight Yet

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.