Baby on the brain!

On Sunday's all new episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella happily confirms to her loved ones that her engagement to John Cena is back on. More importantly, the WWE starlet also reveals that the Ferdinand star has changed his stance regarding kids and Brie Bella couldn't be happier for Nikki!

"I can't even f---ing believe it," an elated Brie expresses. "Get pregnant with me, on my second."

While Nikki says she is thinking of waiting a "year or two" before having a baby, she admits getting pregnant alongside Brie has crossed her mind.

"I just can't believe I get to be a mom," Nikki shares. "And with the man of my dreams, I don't have to go find some guy to have a baby with."