Nikki Bella Is Already Talking Babies After John Cena Reconciliation and Brie Agrees: "Get Pregnant With Me!"

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 5:00 AM

Baby on the brain!

On Sunday's all new episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella happily confirms to her loved ones that her engagement to John Cena is back on. More importantly, the WWE starlet also reveals that the Ferdinand star has changed his stance regarding kids and Brie Bella couldn't be happier for Nikki!

"I can't even f---ing believe it," an elated Brie expresses. "Get pregnant with me, on my second."

While Nikki says she is thinking of waiting a "year or two" before having a baby, she admits getting pregnant alongside Brie has crossed her mind.

"I just can't believe I get to be a mom," Nikki shares. "And with the man of my dreams, I don't have to go find some guy to have a baby with."

However, as the "wedding's back on," Nikki has been thrown back into planning mode and finds herself slightly overwhelmed. Case in point, the reality TV star hasn't even found a wedding dress yet!

"I feel like I'm still trying to process that John and I are back on," the engaged Bella twin admits. "And now I have to get back into wedding planning mode and since we want to keep our same date, I am very behind."

Despite only having a venue in mind, Nikki has faith in her "amazing wedding planning team."

Thankfully, before she can get too stressed about the nuptials, mom Kathy Colace arrives and learns of Nikki's happy news.

"I didn't want it to be done, but I knew you had to go through what you had to," Kathy notes while fighting back tears. "I'm just so proud of both of you, like you and John."

The ladies further celebrate Nikki's back on engagement with three cheers for "babies." Awwwww!

See Nikki's happy update in the clip above!

