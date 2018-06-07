The show must go on!

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella find themselves making WWE history in this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas. However, an appearance from Nikki's ex John Cena may derail their big debut at Royal Rumble 2018!

At first, the WWE stars are confident that they'll kick serious butt at the major wrestling event.

"We've got a tired mama, we've got a broken heart, but no matter what we're going to go in there and kick some ass," Nikki confidently states to the cameras.

Sadly, as Nikki spots her former fiancé backstage, she finds herself totally shaken up.

"Because of all the John stuff, I feel like I've been on such an emotional roller coaster," Nikki confides in her twin. "And today has been like double that."