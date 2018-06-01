by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 6:00 AM
Struggling to cope.
Nikki Bella gets candid about her failed relationship with John Cena in this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas and it's transparent that she's more conflicted than ever.
"I just feel super confused," Nikki shares with her family at dinner. "And I miss him more than anything in this world."
While Nikki misses her ex-fiancé more than anything, she admits she lost a piece of herself along the way!
"I wasn't feeling alive anymore," Bella confesses with a brave face. "I just kind of became a 'yes girl.' I felt like I lost myself."
However, Nikki makes it perfectly clear that this internal struggle has nothing to do with John and everything to do with her rise in fame. In fact, due to her reality TV career and social media popularity, Nikki often feels like two people.
"I started to feel like, here's Nikki Bella and here's Nicole," Nikki notes to her loved ones. "When I first started being on reality TV and all this stuff, I was me. And then, I was told, 'Don't talk like this. Don't be this.'"
"So Nikki's slogan is 'Fearless Nikki,'" Nikki continued while addressing the camera. "But is Nicole, 'Fearless Nicole?' I have to say for a while, she wasn't…until recently."
E!
Although Nikki's recent empowerment has caused some sadness in her life, she's ultimately happy in the decision she has made.
"I feel like I'm finally 'Fearless Nicole,'" Nikki relays.
See her poignant confession in the clip above.
Brand newTotal Bellas continues Thursdays 7pm in Australia, only on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!