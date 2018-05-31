Well this is a little awkward.

John Cena and Nikki Bella are seeing each other for the first time since deciding to call off their wedding in this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's all new episode of Total Bellas. The reunion happens when the former fiancés run into each other backstage at the taping of WWE's Raw 25th anniversary event in NYC. Despite some awkwardness, John and Nikki give each other a giant hug and decide to have a little chat about their breakup.

"John, I mean he's like a frickin' magnet to me and it's like my heart sinks so deep into my stomach," Nikki tells the camera. "Like I feel like I don't even know how to breathe as if my lungs are filled with fluid."