RETURNS
24 MAY 7PM

John Cena Tweets Sexy Message Amid Nikki Bella Reconciliation Rumors

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., May. 28, 2018 4:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Cena, Nikki Bella, Today

Nathan Congleton/NBC

John Cena just posted a kinda sexy tweet amid rumors that he and ex-fiancée Nikki Bella may be reconciling...

Earlier today, the wrestler hopped on Twitter and wrote, "Let’s stop messing around, and start messing around." 

Ooooh really, John? 

Interestingly enough, just after John tweeted that steamy message, E! News can report that he and Nikki were spotted this afternoon, eating lunch at Civico 1845 in San Diego, where the two share a home together.

An eyewitness told E! News that the duo "looked very much together" and noted that an employee at the restaurant said that John is "a regular."

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

Despite calling things off after six years on April 15, these two just can't seem to quit each other. Last week, they were also spotted in San Diego.

Last week, a source told E! News that the two are definitely back together.

That news shouldn't come as a major surprise considering John made sure Nikki kept the huge diamond sparkler John he gave her when he proposed during Wrestle Mania 33 last year. Apparently he wanted it to stand as a reminder of the love they once shared. 

The two began dating in 2012 and documented the trials and tribulations of their relationship on E!'s Total Divas and Total Bellas.

A rep for the couple confirmed the split news at the time: "After much contemplation and six years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple."

The reality stars also released a joint statement to E! News, "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives. "

Total Bellas Season 3 premieres Thursday 24 May at 7pm in Australia, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Cena , Nikki Bella , Top Stories , Apple News , Total Bellas
Latest News
Gail Simmons

Top Chef's Gail Simmons Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 and First Son

Spencer Pratt, Ben Affleck

Watch Spencer Pratt Get Totally Starstruck Over Ben Affleck

Jada Pinkett Smith, Gabrielle Union

Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union Open Up About Their 17-Year Feud

Nicki Minaj, Emimem

Eminem Reacts to Nicki Minaj Dating Speculation

Cher Lloyd

Cher Lloyd Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl Delilah-Rae

Matthew Lewis, Angela Jones

Harry Potter's Matthew Lewis Marries Angela Jones

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2018 Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have First Date Night After Welcoming Son Miles

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.