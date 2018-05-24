When it comes to wedding planning, it's easy to get ahead of yourself!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella has a big confession to make and it may or may not involve a couple of John Cena's groomsmen.

"You promise you won't get mad at me and what I'm going to tell you?" Nikki asks John.

"You can't say that because that allows you to say anything and then I can't get mad, so why don't you just tell me?" a worried John prompts his bride-to-be.

"So, I may or may not have kinda jumped the gun and told Rob that he's your best man. I just assumed that if you were to have two best men it would be Rob and Johnny Martin," Nikki admits.

Judging by the look on his face, it seems like John isn't too happy about his fiancée's bold move.