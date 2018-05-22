It's all coming down to the wire!

Nikki Bella and John Cena's relationship has seen it's fair share of ups and downs, but this season on Total Bellas, we get a look at the sad demise of their love story. On Sunday night's episode, John and Nikki have a serious discussion about their future on the day of their engagement party.

"So the engagement party is here. I feel so overwhelmed," Nikki shares about the experience. "I honestly feel like I'm about to have an anxiety attack. I just feel like I'm on this roller coaster of emotions and I feel like I'm going to explode. It's just all too much for me." Fortunately, John is there to comfort and help calm his fiancée.