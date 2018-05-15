RETURNS
24 MAY 7PM

Nikki Bella Gets Cold Feet in Dramatic Total Bellas Supertease: "Sometimes I Wish I Wasn't Even Getting Married"

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., May. 15, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Bellas are back! 

Total Bellas is coming back with a vengeance this Sunday (May 20). Since we last saw them, the sisters have had a lot of major changes in their lives and you're going to see it all unfold this season. In this just released season three supertease, you get a taste of what's to come for John Cena and Nikki Bella's love story and Brie Bella's WWE comeback. 

"I just feel like 2018 is the year of change," Nikki shared with Brie. As we know, those words were more accurate than even she knew. Nikki and John recently broke up and throughout this season we'll get to see what really went wrong. 

Watch

Signs Nikki Bella & John Cena Are Getting Back Together

"I even told you so many times this would happen," John tells a teary eyed Nikki in this clip. "I just started to feel so suffocated," she explains to him. Although John and Nikki seem perfect for each other, sometimes there are issues beyond their control. 

"Sometimes I wish I wasn't even getting married," Nikki revealed. "I just want to be a mom." There is lots more where that came from this season and it's going to be full of action. Then again, we'd expect nothing less when it comes to the Bella twins. 

See the shocking moments in the clip above! 

Total Bellas Season 3 premieres Thursday 24 May at 7pm in Australia, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , John Cena , Weddings , Top Stories , Breakups
Latest News
Adnan Sayed, Hae Min Lee

The Case Against Adnan Syed Documentary Coming to HBO

ESC: Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Publicly Shames Her Neighbor for Smoking

Ben Mulroney, Jessica Mulroney, Twins, Brian Mulroney, John Mulroney, Ivy Mulroney

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Bridal Party: Meet the Pint-Sized Bridesmaids and Page Boys

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt Sorry for Looking Like a "Hot Mess" on the Red Carpet

Botched 414

Botched Patient Michael's Bad Surgery Left Him With Brain Fluid Leaking Out of His Nose

Big Bang Theory Cast

CBS Bosses on The Big Bang Theory's Future, Plus Huge Monday Shakeup in New 2018 Fall TV Schedule

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool, Stephen Colbert, The Late Show

Ryan Reynolds Crashes Stephen Colbert's Opening Monologue as Deadpool

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.