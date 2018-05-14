RETURNS
24 MAY 7PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Nikki Bella Fight With Brie Over John Cena and Wedding Planning on Total Bellas

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Mon., May. 14, 2018 5:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Brie Bella is not holding back when it comes to her feelings about Nikki Bella and John Cena's relationship! 

In this exclusive sneak peek clip from Sunday's season three premiere of Total Bellas, the Bella Twins are in Napa enjoying dinner when talk turns to Nikki's wedding planning. Nikki has already agreed to get married in John's hometown on the East Coast but Brie is certain her sister would be much happier having a picturesque ceremony among the Napa vineyards.

"I don't understand why you have to walk on eggshells with him with this wedding. It's like absolutely ridiculous," Brie tells Nikki.

"No, it's been a lot of fun so don't make it negative," Nikki replies. "Sometimes you just tiptoe around John to not make him angry and I think that's bulls--t," Brie says.

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 301

E!

"Isn't that what wives are supposed to do?" Nikki asks.

"F--k no. I tell Bryan exactly how I feel all the time. I don't hold back ever," Brie tells her twin. "It bothers me because I know what you want."

"What I really want is to get married so I'm not going to ruin that," Nikki says. "You have made a lot of sacrifices. It's about time John started making some," Brie tells her.

"He is, he wasn't going to get married and no he is," Nikki replies.

"Oh boo hoo, I feel so bad for him. He's freaking lucky to marry you and it bothers me that you're going to sacrifice all of it just ‘cause you're grateful that John proposed to you," Brie says. Yikes!

Watch the heated exchange for yourself!

Total Bellas Season 3 premieres Thursday 24 May at 7pm in Australia, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , John Cena , Weddings , Engagements , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News , Couples
Latest News
John Cena, Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella on Her Breakup From John Cena: "It's Never Too Late to Make a Decision"

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia Pick Up "Real Life Lessons" About Parenting From This Is Us

This Is Us

This Is Us Stars Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson Really Don't Want to Spoil You

Meghan Markle, Deal or No Deal

Howie Mandel Doesn't Remember Meghan Markle on Deal or No Deal

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Explains Why You Won't See Her Kids on Very Cavallari

Clayne Crawford, Lethal Weapon

Fox Boss: Lethal Weapon Season 3 Shake-Up Due to "Real Challenges in the Cast"

Giuliana Rancic, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

NBCUniversal Upfront 2018: Vanessa Lachey, Sterling K. Brown and More Stars Hit the Red Carpet

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.