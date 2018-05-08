by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 8, 2018 2:29 PM
Nikki Bella's friendship with one family member is only getting stronger.
Close to one month after the Total Bellas star and fiancé John Cena ended their engagement, fans are getting a sense into Nikki's new reality.
As it turns out, the WWE star is staying at her twin sister Brie Bella's house for the time being.
"I know I've been kind of MIA. I've just been kind of hiding out but I wanted to reach out to you'll and just thank you for all your love and support," Nikki shared in a new video posted onto YouTube titled "NIKKI IS BACK! (and living with the Danielsons?!)." "I can't tell you how much its meant to me especially through a really difficult time."
In the clip, the reality star gives fans a glimpse into her San Diego space. She also reveals what's to come when a new season of Total Bellas premieres later this month.
"It's going to be a really tough one for me to watch, but hey! That's life, right?" she shared. "Again, thank you all for your love and support with all of that. It's been a tough time but we won't get into that right now because it's the morning."
Back on April 15, the couple announced in a joint statement that they were separating after six years together. They were set to tie the knot in Mexico on May 5.
"Nicole knows I love her and I miss her, but that is what it is," John previously shared with E! News. "And I'm still here, still going—and I choose to go."
As for Nikki, she has a strong support system and plenty of businesses to attend to. And through it all, the WWE star knows she has the love of friends and strangers alike.
"I love you all. Thank you all for your support," Nikki added. "I can't tell you how much it means to me."
Total Bellas Season 3 premieres Thursday 24 May at 7pm in Australia, only on E!
