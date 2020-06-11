Drum roll, please!

Total Bellas fans likely found out that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are expecting their first child together long before tonight's season finale, but the engaged couple did reveal something else they've been keeping under wraps: their baby's sex!

The big announcement came at a themed party that paid homage to Nikki and Brie Bella's Mexican heritage, and after the latter led a countdown among family and friends, Nikki broke open a piñata, revealing tons of blue confetti! That's right, Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev are having a boy!

"I'm so excited that Nicole and Artem are having a boy," Brie said in a confessional. "I knew...I really, in my heart, I just felt it for her."

She added that a boy will be "perfect" for Nikki's personality.

"I think you and your little boy will have such a great bond," Brie told her sister. "I do. I really feel that."

Nikki and Artem's big baby news also coincides with E!'s announcement that season six of Total Bellas will premiere this fall! The new season will follow the twins' births as Nikki navigates the joys of parenthood and Brie becomes a mom of two.

