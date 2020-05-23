by Alyssa Ray | Sat., May. 23, 2020 6:00 AM
Is Brie Bella's daughter a natural in the pool?
In this bonus clip from season 5 of Total Bellas, the retired WWE superstar brings daughter Birdie Joe Danielson to a pool for swimming lessons. Why? Well, because twin Nikki Bella's new house next door has a swimming pool—with no gate on it!
"Nicole's new house has a beautiful pool, but there's not a pool gate," Brie laments in a confessional. "Next door is her two-year-old niece, who's obsessed with her and could easily escape the house, come over. So, being able to swim is really important."
While Brie is a strong swimmer, her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) has struggled with swimming in the past. Thus, the Belle Radici co-founder is eager to have her daughter learn to swim sooner rather than later.
And it seems that the toddler has already taken to the water as she demands that her mom, aunt Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev "come in…pool!"
"We're kicking," Birdie declares as she's assisted by her mom. "Bir Bir kick!"
"Kick, kick, kick," the Total Bellas star encourages her daughter.
However, the little one doesn't enjoy all aspects of swimming. Case in point: She has zero interest in submerging her head under water.
"Bird, but the only way you get better at swimming is if you go under, baby," Brie notes. "That's part of it."
"No, no, no!" Birdie responds. "No, no, no, no, no, no!"
"Ready? One…" Brie says before being cut off by Birdie's blood-curdling scream. Of course, this reaction has Brie, Nikki and Artem laughing and feeling badly for Birdie.
Since Brie and Bryan's daughter is such a fan of Nikki, she tries to convince the little one to go under the water. Alas, Birdie is not convinced and keeps her head above water.
Watch this scene play out in the bonus clip above! For more cute Birdie moments, be sure to scroll through the images below!
"Bird's favorite thing is helping me clean and sort produce," the Belle Radici co-founder relayed. "It's so cute to hear her humming and just get lost in the process."
"Bird and my Belly are growing too fast," Brie wrote online.
Brie shares a moment with her daughter by a river in this sweet snap!
Article continues below
"How my Mother's Day went," Brie shared. "Love every minute of being Robot Mama with Robot Baby. Best day ever!!"
Brie and Birdie showing off their homemade popsicles!
"I just love how she wants to do everything I do and wear what I wear," Brie wrote. "Love my little Mini."
Article continues below
Brie, Bryan, Birdie, Artem & Nikki spend quality family time all together.
A pregnant Brie snaps a pic with Birdie and Bryan halfway through her pregnancy.
"Snuggles All Day! Recovering after a LONG week in LA! Bird and Sweats is all I need"
Article continues below
"Always chaos in the Danielson house!!"
"The best way to celebrate amazing news is to go to the most magical place @Disneyland Enjoying this trip with my one but can't wait till it's two. #disneyland #HappiestPlace"
"Watching the clouds go by"
Article continues below
"I just love when her hair is pulled up!!"
"We're ready for Game day!! Let's do it Eagles!!! #FlyEaglesFly @philadelphiaeagles"
"Merry Christmas from our family to yours!!! Hope the #BellaArmy has a beautiful day #christmas"
Article continues below
"Veggie Nuggets & Reindeer Lookout *Bird is determined to see a Reindeer*"
"Travel day means Guac + Chips."
"New episode of the #BellasPodcast is up!!! Join us as we talk about wrapping up #TotalBellas and making December our month of journaling...let's start making those wishes into reality. Ps. Bird's obsessed with saying Podcast."
Article continues below
"Yesterday was a success!!! Getting the hang of hosting Thanksgiving!! Now onto #BlackFriday"
"Happy Thanksgiving From our Bird to yours"
The duo sport matching hats during a trip to L.A.
Article continues below
"My Birdie," Brie wrote.
"Park day with the Girls."
"One more day till Dada comes home!!! #daddysMini but I make her my mini."
Article continues below
"Soooo happy Daddy is home!!!"
"Birdie trying a tomato from the garden, thinking about the taste and realizing it isn't for her lol #gardenparty"
"Perfect family celebration," Brie wrote.
Article continues below
"Little girls soften their Daddies hearts."
Birdie cools off.
"Family fun Day," Brie posted.
Article continues below
"2 magical years watching this sweet little Bird grow. I can't believe she's 2!! Happy Birthday Birdie Joe!!!," Brie posted. "love you always, Mama. #birthdaygirl #babygirl #mygirl #timeflies"
"Waiting for Daddy to come home," Brie wrote.
"Her birthday wishes came true!!! She met Min Min #disneyland #minimouse"
Article continues below
"Bird time before media."
"Swim Day," Brie posted.
"Getting ready to root Daddy on at #Wrestlemania next week!!!"
Article continues below
"We LOVE Muts!! Aka Muffins."
"Finally feeling better after being so sick!!"
"Nothing is better than cousins!! #family #love #cousins #always."
Article continues below
"I feel you Bird!!! We'll be watching the Patriots in SuperBowl again! #superbowl #football #nfl #letsgo #RAMS #ByePatsBye."
"Guess what!!!?? Birdiebee Kids is here!!! Love how my sweet Bird is rockin' the camo pull over!! There's mommy size too."
"These two."
Article continues below
"With the Bird you take multiple pics and pray one turns out!!! Lol Happy NYE! Love The Danielson's Ps. Bryan says make sure to recycle tonight!"
"Snuggles and Selfies."
"This was our Drummer Boy walk a couple weekends ago. A very special Christmas tradition we do every year and I can't believe I get to share it with my daughter now. #christmas #tradition #holidayspirit #jesusisthereason #happybirthdayjesus"
Article continues below
"Merry Christmas Eve."
"And the Christmas movies are starting #christmastime," Brie posted.
"Soo I'm officially thinking my baby is now a little girl #timeflies #motherhood #life #mini #daughters #theboss."
Article continues below
Good job swimming, Birdie!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?