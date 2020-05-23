Is Brie Bella's daughter a natural in the pool?

In this bonus clip from season 5 of Total Bellas, the retired WWE superstar brings daughter Birdie Joe Danielson to a pool for swimming lessons. Why? Well, because twin Nikki Bella's new house next door has a swimming pool—with no gate on it!

"Nicole's new house has a beautiful pool, but there's not a pool gate," Brie laments in a confessional. "Next door is her two-year-old niece, who's obsessed with her and could easily escape the house, come over. So, being able to swim is really important."

While Brie is a strong swimmer, her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) has struggled with swimming in the past. Thus, the Belle Radici co-founder is eager to have her daughter learn to swim sooner rather than later.

And it seems that the toddler has already taken to the water as she demands that her mom, aunt Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev "come in…pool!"

"We're kicking," Birdie declares as she's assisted by her mom. "Bir Bir kick!"

"Kick, kick, kick," the Total Bellas star encourages her daughter.