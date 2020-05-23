WEDNESDAYS
Brie Bella's Daughter Screaming "No!" During a Swimming Lesson Is Such a Mood!

by Alyssa Ray | Sat., May. 23, 2020 6:00 AM

Is Brie Bella's daughter a natural in the pool?

In this bonus clip from season 5 of Total Bellas, the retired WWE superstar brings daughter Birdie Joe Danielson to a pool for swimming lessons. Why? Well, because twin Nikki Bella's new house next door has a swimming pool—with no gate on it!

"Nicole's new house has a beautiful pool, but there's not a pool gate," Brie laments in a confessional. "Next door is her two-year-old niece, who's obsessed with her and could easily escape the house, come over. So, being able to swim is really important."

While Brie is a strong swimmer, her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) has struggled with swimming in the past. Thus, the Belle Radici co-founder is eager to have her daughter learn to swim sooner rather than later.

And it seems that the toddler has already taken to the water as she demands that her mom, aunt Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev "come in…pool!"

"We're kicking," Birdie declares as she's assisted by her mom. "Bir Bir kick!"

"Kick, kick, kick," the Total Bellas star encourages her daughter.

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's Love Story

However, the little one doesn't enjoy all aspects of swimming. Case in point: She has zero interest in submerging her head under water.

"Bird, but the only way you get better at swimming is if you go under, baby," Brie notes. "That's part of it."

"No, no, no!" Birdie responds. "No, no, no, no, no, no!"

"Ready? One…" Brie says before being cut off by Birdie's blood-curdling scream. Of course, this reaction has Brie, Nikki and Artem laughing and feeling badly for Birdie.

Since Brie and Bryan's daughter is such a fan of Nikki, she tries to convince the little one to go under the water. Alas, Birdie is not convinced and keeps her head above water.

Watch this scene play out in the bonus clip above! For more cute Birdie moments, be sure to scroll through the images below!

Brie Bella, Instagram

Happy Helper

"Bird's favorite thing is helping me clean and sort produce," the Belle Radici co-founder relayed. "It's so cute to hear her humming and just get lost in the process."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Growing Too Quickly

"Bird and my Belly are growing too fast," Brie wrote online.

Brie Bella, Instagram

Outdoor Adventure

Brie shares a moment with her daughter by a river in this sweet snap!

Brie Bella, Instagram

Robot Brie & Birdie

"How my Mother's Day went," Brie shared. "Love every minute of being Robot Mama with Robot Baby. Best day ever!!"

Brie Bella, Birdie Danielson, Instagram, April 2020

Warmer Weather Snack

Brie and Birdie showing off their homemade popsicles!

Brie Bella, Birdie Danielson, Instagram, April 2020

Mini Brie

"I just love how she wants to do everything I do and wear what I wear," Brie wrote. "Love my little Mini."

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Birdie Joe Danielson, Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Fab Five

Brie, Bryan, Birdie, Artem & Nikki spend quality family time all together.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Birdie Joe Danielson

Mid-Way Point

A pregnant Brie snaps a pic with Birdie and Bryan halfway through her pregnancy.

Brie Bella, Birdie, Instagram

Snuggle Time

"Snuggles All Day! Recovering after a LONG week in LA! Bird and Sweats is all I need"

Brie Bella, Birdie, Instagram

Family Photo

"Always chaos in the Danielson house!!"

Brie Bella, Birdie, Instagram

Disney Day

"The best way to celebrate amazing news is to go to the most magical place @Disneyland Enjoying this trip with my one but can't wait till it's two. #disneyland #HappiestPlace"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Daydreaming

"Watching the clouds go by"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Up 'Do

"I just love when her hair is pulled up!!"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Game Day Girls

"We're ready for Game day!! Let's do it Eagles!!! #FlyEaglesFly @philadelphiaeagles"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Christmas Morning

"Merry Christmas from our family to yours!!! Hope the #BellaArmy has a beautiful day #christmas"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Santa Spotting

"Veggie Nuggets & Reindeer Lookout *Bird is determined to see a Reindeer*"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Airport Apps

"Travel day means Guac + Chips."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Podcastin'

"New episode of the #BellasPodcast is up!!! Join us as we talk about wrapping up #TotalBellas and making December our month of journaling...let's start making those wishes into reality. Ps. Bird's obsessed with saying Podcast."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Feelin' Like Fall

"Yesterday was a success!!! Getting the hang of hosting Thanksgiving!! Now onto #BlackFriday"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Turkey Day

"Happy Thanksgiving From our Bird to yours"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Hats Off

The duo sport matching hats during a trip to L.A.

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

All Smiles

"My Birdie," Brie wrote.

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Parks & Rec

"Park day with the Girls."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Missing Dad

"One more day till Dada comes home!!! #daddysMini but I make her my mini."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Reunited

"Soooo happy Daddy is home!!!"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson, Bryan Danielson

Birdie's First Tomato

"Birdie trying a tomato from the garden, thinking about the taste and realizing it isn't for her lol #gardenparty"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson, Bryan Danielson

Picture Perfect

"Perfect family celebration," Brie wrote.

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson, Bryan Danielson

Making Hearts Melt

"Little girls soften their Daddies hearts."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson, Bryan Danielson

Summer Lovin'

Birdie cools off.

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson, Bryan Danielson

All Smiles

"Family fun Day," Brie posted.

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Birdie Turns 2

"2 magical years watching this sweet little Bird grow. I can't believe she's 2!! Happy Birthday Birdie Joe!!!," Brie posted. "love you always, Mama. #birthdaygirl #babygirl #mygirl #timeflies"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Flower Girl

"Waiting for Daddy to come home," Brie wrote.

Birdie Danielson

A Mini Minnie

"Her birthday wishes came true!!! She met Min Min #disneyland #minimouse"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Quality Time

"Bird time before media."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Swimming Lessons

"Swim Day," Brie posted.

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

WrestleMania Ready

"Getting ready to root Daddy on at #Wrestlemania next week!!!"

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Muffin Lovin'

"We LOVE Muts!! Aka Muffins."

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Happy & Healthy

"Finally feeling better after being so sick!!"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Play Date

"Nothing is better than cousins!! #family #love #cousins #always."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Rams Fans

"I feel you Bird!!! We'll be watching the Patriots in SuperBowl again! #superbowl #football #nfl #letsgo #RAMS #ByePatsBye."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Mommy's Little Model

"Guess what!!!?? Birdiebee Kids is here!!! Love how my sweet Bird is rockin' the camo pull over!! There's mommy size too."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Doting Dad

"These two."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Happy New Year!

"With the Bird you take multiple pics and pray one turns out!!! Lol  Happy NYE! Love The Danielson's Ps. Bryan says make sure to recycle tonight!"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Selfie Game Strong

"Snuggles and Selfies."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Family Traditions

"This was our Drummer Boy walk a couple weekends ago. A very special Christmas tradition we do every year and I can't believe I get to share it with my daughter now. #christmas #tradition #holidayspirit #jesusisthereason #happybirthdayjesus"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Santa's Coming!

"Merry Christmas Eve."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Christmas 2018

"And the Christmas movies are starting #christmastime," Brie posted.

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

They Grow Up So Fast

"Soo I'm officially thinking my baby is now a little girl #timeflies #motherhood #life #mini #daughters #theboss."

See More From Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Good job swimming, Birdie!

