Is Nikki Bella being helpful or hurtful?

In this exclusive clip from Thursday's all-new Total Bellas, the retired WWE superstar encourages boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev to pick out magazines for a vision board. While the Belle Radici co-founder is excited to figure out her man's next career move, the professional dancer is still grappling with being let go from Dancing With the Stars.

"I'm the type of person like, strike when the iron's hot! Like, people want to know what you're up to next," Nikki notes in a confessional. "And Artem waits for the right moment, but go get the moment, that's what I'm about."

As Nikki picks out several magazines that cover different topics, Artem struggles to get into the activity. Although, as the Russian-born performer noted at the start of the clip, he doesn't know what he wants from his post-DWTS career.

"Ooh, I think you'd kill it in the fashion industry. You could be a model, you've got good genes," the E! personality tells a disinterested Artem. "You're dad's hot and he's like 65!"