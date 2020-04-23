by Allison Crist | Thu., Apr. 23, 2020 12:16 PM
Nikki Bella is this much closer to becoming a mom!
The Total Bellas star—who's engaged to Artem Chigvintsev—explained in an Instagram story on Wednesday night that she's currently dealing with one of the worst parts of being pregnant: swollen feet.
"I don't think my feet have ever been this swollen in my entire life," Nikki told her followers. "But I can't even walk anymore! This is so sad."
She also revealed that she's still 15 weeks away from her due date.
"Does this happen this far out?" Nikki added.
But even with the side effects she's experiencing, Nikki said it's all "worth it" as she rubbed her belly.
Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella is also expecting, and currently 26-weeks pregnant—meaning her and her sister's due dates won't be too far apart.
Check out Nikki's pregnancy journey below, which you can also follow along with on this season of Total Bellas!
Stefan / BACKGRID
Nikki Bella steps out in L.A. in January 2019 shortly after she announced she's pregnant with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child together.
"Baby Daddy," the Total Bellas star captioned this precious IG pic.
"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' dual baby announcements.
Phamous / BACKGRID
How cute! Artem holds her lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled outing.
ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.
Phamous / BACKGRID
The Bella Twins and their twinning baby bumps hit up a farmer's market in L.A.
BACKGRID
Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking cool and casual in all black.
Nikki bared her baby bump on Instagram on Feb. 20, 2020, writing, "Hi my little baby 16 weeks today!"
Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.
"Sweet Dreams," Nikki shared on her Instagram stories with a baby bump close-up.
PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID
The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.
Phamous / BACKGRID
The WWE star holds on to her man while browsing a farmer's market in Studio City.
Nikki and Artem "had so much fun" recording Linda and Drew Scott's At Home podcast.
The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.
Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on Mar. 4.
She also posed topless and revealed her pregnancy "boobs have gotten huge."
BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Nikki runs errands in L.A. as she nears the halfway mark in her pregnancy.
Nikki hits the gym for a barre workout.
Nikki before celebrating an "amazing" event with sister Bella and others.
ConejoMalo / BACKGRID
The Total Bellas star stops by a Whole Foods in L.A. for some groceries.
The lovebirds enjoy some outdoor grilling halfway through Nikki's pregnancy.
Nikki and Artem model the new tie-dye Birdie Bee shirts.
"Officially 20 weeks yesterday," Nikki captioned this sweet photo. "Birdie loves saying hi to the baby in my belly (how she puts it lol) Love being in the desert, makes it a bit easier to enjoy a few moments outside alone."
Nikki was set to attend the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. At least she documented what she planned to wear!
The mom-to-be posted this beautiful photo on her Instagram Story ahead of her hitting the 21-weeks mark!
Nikki doing yoga with the help of the greatest teacher ever.
"We are definitely on cloud 9 knowing we are getting closer and closer to meeting our baby," Nikki wrote on this adorable photo of her and Artem.
"Almost 24 weeks! Love that I can still rock our @mybirdiebee joggers and pullovers comfortably! (size medium)" she wrote online. "Swipe up in IG stories or head to birdiebee.com for yours. Same with the tie dye line too! Plus we have brought back some merchandise from the past!"
"This morning I woke up to so many kicks! Big kicks! Even Daddy got to feel them," Nikki posted. "Definitely think our little one grew a lot this weekend! So we are all smiles this morning!"
"When Click wants to take you on a sunset bike ride (our date nights now) you show up ready to slay him lol!" Nikki shared. "At least what I thought putting on a black bodysuit! We are definitely loving our bike rides."
