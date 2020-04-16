Can the Bella Twins handle the heat?

Today, we watched as Brie Bella and Nikki Bella participated in First We Feast's highly popular "Truth or Dab" game. The gist of the game was pretty simple: the twins had to answer personal questions or opt to consume spicy, vegan wings.

Since the retired WWE superstars already share deeply personal moments on their E! docu-series Total Bellas, which airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m., we weren't sure we'd witness any big confessions. Alas, we were wrong!

Specifically, since the twins are business partners as well as sisters, host Sean Evans asked Brie to dish on deals that fell by the wayside.

"Usually, she can't ever get me on board and it always has to deal with fast food chains," Daniel Bryan's wife expressed. "I'm never really on board with her and I've denied jobs that's taken money out of her pocket."

Even though Brie answered the question, she took a spicy bite as an apology to Nikki. "This isn't factory farming, because that's what I took out of her pocket," Birdie Danielson's mom quipped. "They're vegan."