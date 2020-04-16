Kathy Colace has reached her breaking point.

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella's mom attempts to shut down talk of the twins' recent visit to Mexicali. Why? Well, the trip was a part of their reconciliation with their estranged father, Jon Garcia.

As was shown on last week's episode, Kathy struggled to embrace her daughters' desire to reconnect with their dad. Although Kathy eventually gave her blessing, it appears she's hit her breaking point on hearing details about the reunion.

"Let's get all the talk out about Mexico and Mexicali, so I don't have to hear it for four hours," Kathy remarks to the Bella Twins.

Understandably, Kathy's attitude catches the twins off-guard.

"Ew, mom," Brie responds in shock.

"‘Ew, mom!' Honestly, I love that you guys had a great time, but let's just talk about it, get it out of our system and then we can talk about our lives," Kathy snaps.