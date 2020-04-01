A WrestleMania unlike any other.

After countless events, including the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the 2020 Met Gala, were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many were left wondering what would become of WrestleMania 36.

In typical WWE fashion, the famed organization ruled that they would move forward with wrestling's biggest night. How? By transforming it into a mega, two-night live stream event.

Like in previous years, this event will be chock-full of memorable moments—and we've got all the details you need ahead of the big event on Saturday, Apr. 4 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and Sunday, Apr. 5 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The WWE's best and brightest—including John Cena, Goldberg, Becky Lynch, Daniel Bryan and more—will compete as former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski hosts the "Show of Shows."

Here's your breakdown of all the WrestleMania action you should be prepared for!