by Brett Malec | Thu., Mar. 5, 2020 4:11 PM
We're getting a sneak peek at Artem Chigvintsev's super romantic proposal!
A just released promo for season five of Total Bellas shows the moment Nikki Bella got popped the question last year. While brief, fans can see the Dancing With the Stars hunk get down on one knee and ask the former WWE star, "Will you marry me?"
Nikki's shocked reaction is priceless!
The clip also previews some drama for Brie Bella, who says, "I know I could have a better marriage." "We're just trying to survive," Brie's husband Daniel Bryan adds.
Meanwhile, a concerned Brie asks her twin, "Do you feel like you're moving in more on convenience than love? I just don't want you to make a mistake."
And then there's Nikki and Brie's twinning pregnancies. "I'm two weeks late," Nikki says and she and Artem examine a pregnancy test.
"What are the results?!" Brie asks.
Stefan / BACKGRID
Nikki Bella steps out in L.A. in January 2019 shortly after she announced she's pregnant with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child together.
"Baby Daddy," the Total Bellas star captioned this precious IG pic.
"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' dual baby announcements.
Phamous / BACKGRID
How cute! Artem holds her lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled outing.
ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.
Phamous / BACKGRID
The Bella Twins and their twinning baby bumps hit up a farmer's market in L.A.
BACKGRID
Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking cool and casual in all black.
Nikki bared her baby bump on Instagram on Feb. 20, 2020, writing, "Hi my little baby 16 weeks today!"
Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.
"Sweet Dreams," Nikki shared on her Instagram stories with a baby bump close-up.
PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID
The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.
Phamous / BACKGRID
The WWE star holds on to her man while browsing a farmer's market in Studio City.
Nikki and Artem "had so much fun" recording Linda and Drew Scott's At Home podcast.
The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.
Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on Mar. 4.
She also posed topless and revealed her pregnancy "boobs have gotten huge."
BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Nikki runs errands in L.A. as she nears the halfway mark in her pregnancy.
