by Brett Malec | Wed., Mar. 4, 2020 11:56 AM
Nikki Bella is almost halfway through her pregnancy!
The Total Bellas star gave fans an 18-week pregnancy update on her Instagram stories Wednesday morning and also shared some candid photos of her baby bump. The WWE star posed topless to show off her growing belly in two sexy selfies with a note about her changing body (and bosom!).
"It's crazy because a day after workouts abs really pop out in the morning," Nikki wrote. "But one thing I am dealing with is retaining a lot of water throughout the day. I will not look like this tonight. I can't believe how much I will retain in a day. Obviously boobs have gotten huge."
Nikki added, "There is my love. 18 weeks tomorrow!" with a second topless baby bump snapshot.
The E! star shared several other stories about the effects of pregnancy on her body, including videos of blotches and "brown marks" on her face and lots of gray hairs coming in on her head.
Nikki and twin Brie Bella announced they are both expecting in January 2020. This will be the first child for Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.
"I can't even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I'M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It's something I have wanted to be my whole life," Nikki wrote in IG at the time. "I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"
Shortly after, Nikki shared her first sonogram.
Scroll down to see more of Nikki's beautiful pregnancy pics!
Stefan / BACKGRID
Nikki Bella steps out in L.A. in January 2019 shortly after she announced she's pregnant with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child together.
"Baby Daddy," the Total Bellas star captioned this precious IG pic.
"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' dual baby announcements.
Phamous / BACKGRID
How cute! Artem holds her lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled outing.
ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.
Phamous / BACKGRID
The Bella Twins and their twinning baby bumps hit up a farmer's market in L.A.
BACKGRID
Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking cool and casual in all black.
Nikki bared her baby bump on Instagram on Feb. 20, 2020, writing, "Hi my little baby 16 weeks today!"
Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.
"Sweet Dreams," Nikki shared on her Instagram stories with a baby bump close-up.
PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID
The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.
Phamous / BACKGRID
The WWE star holds on to her man while browsing a farmer's market in Studio City.
Nikki and Artem "had so much fun" recording Linda and Drew Scott's At Home podcast.
The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.
Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on Mar. 4.
She also posed topless and revealed her pregnancy "boobs have gotten huge."
