Look Back on Pregnant Brie Bella's Cutest Moments With Daughter Birdie

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 5:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Congratulations are in order for the Bella Twins!

In an exciting double announcement earlier today, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella revealed they're both pregnant. This will be Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child, while Brie and husband Daniel Bryan became parents to Birdie Danielson, now two years old, in May of 2017. So, to celebrate the morning's big news, we're revisiting Brie and Birdie's cutest, sweetest, silliest and most stylish photos.

Whether they're dressing up for an occasion or just lounging around, the mother-daughter duo is one photogenic pair. Birdie's dad also appears in many of their pictures, like the precious family selfie that sees the trio sporting matching party hats on New Year's Eve or flaunting funny faces for the camera.

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Check out more than a hundred sweet photos of Brie and soon-to-be big sister Birdie in the gallery below!

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Hats Off

The duo sport matching hats during a trip to L.A.

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

All Smiles

"My Birdie," Brie wrote.

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Parks & Rec

"Park day with the Girls."

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Missing Dad

"One more day till Dada comes home!!! #daddysMini but I make her my mini."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Reunited

"Soooo happy Daddy is home!!!"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson, Bryan Danielson

Instagram

Birdie's First Tomato

"Birdie trying a tomato from the garden, thinking about the taste and realizing it isn't for her lol #gardenparty"

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson, Bryan Danielson

Instagram

Picture Perfect

"Perfect family celebration," Brie wrote.

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson, Bryan Danielson

Instagram

Making Hearts Melt

"Little girls soften their Daddies hearts."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson, Bryan Danielson

Instagram

Summer Lovin'

Birdie cools off.

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson, Bryan Danielson

Instagram

All Smiles

"Family fun Day," Brie posted.

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Birdie Turns 2

"2 magical years watching this sweet little Bird grow. I can't believe she's 2!! Happy Birthday Birdie Joe!!!," Brie posted. "love you always, Mama. #birthdaygirl #babygirl #mygirl #timeflies"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Flower Girl

"Waiting for Daddy to come home," Brie wrote.

Article continues below

Birdie Danielson

Instagram

A Mini Minnie

"Her birthday wishes came true!!! She met Min Min #disneyland #minimouse"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Quality Time

"Bird time before media."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Swimming Lessons

"Swim Day," Brie posted.

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

WrestleMania Ready

"Getting ready to root Daddy on at #Wrestlemania next week!!!"

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Instagram

Muffin Lovin'

"We LOVE Muts!! Aka Muffins."

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Instagram

Happy & Healthy

"Finally feeling better after being so sick!!"

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Play Date

"Nothing is better than cousins!! #family #love #cousins #always."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Rams Fans

"I feel you Bird!!! We'll be watching the Patriots in SuperBowl again! #superbowl #football #nfl #letsgo #RAMS #ByePatsBye."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Mommy's Little Model

"Guess what!!!?? Birdiebee Kids is here!!! Love how my sweet Bird is rockin' the camo pull over!! There's mommy size too."

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Doting Dad

"These two."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Happy New Year!

"With the Bird you take multiple pics and pray one turns out!!! Lol  Happy NYE! Love The Danielson's Ps. Bryan says make sure to recycle tonight!"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Selfie Game Strong

"Snuggles and Selfies."

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Family Traditions

"This was our Drummer Boy walk a couple weekends ago. A very special Christmas tradition we do every year and I can't believe I get to share it with my daughter now. #christmas #tradition #holidayspirit #jesusisthereason #happybirthdayjesus"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Santa's Coming!

"Merry Christmas Eve."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Christmas 2018

"And the Christmas movies are starting #christmastime," Brie posted.

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

They Grow Up So Fast

"Soo I'm officially thinking my baby is now a little girl #timeflies #motherhood #life #mini #daughters #theboss."

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Pucker Up!

"When you're on a stressful call and your little girl comes up behind with a head lock of kisses!!!"

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

Brie, Birdie and Bryan celebrate the holidays in December 2018. "Such a special night!!!"

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Birdie

Instagram

ET Phone Home

"Our favorite thing to do is ET Hi to each other!"

Brie Bella, Birdie

Instagram

#NoFilter

"Friday Vibes!"

Brie Bella, Birdie

Instagram

Plane Partner

"Napa Time!!"

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Birdie

Instagram

Pumpkin Patch Playtime

"This summed up our Pumpkin Patch experience. Just like her mommy; Halloween not our favorite Holiday."

Brie Bella, Birdie

Instagram

Feeding Fun

"We learned how to blow on hot food not throw it. Success!!"

Brie Bella, Birdie

Instagram

Sloppy Smooches

"Lunch date with my girl! ❤️"

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Birdie

Instagram

Matching with Mommy

"My happy place."

Brie Bella, Birdie

Instagram

Babies and Branding

"NEW Bee Fearless Pull Over out now!! head to @mybirdiebee for yours!"

Brie Bella, Birdie

Instagram

Motivated Mom

"Left Vegas early this am so I can spend the day with Bird!! Love this little girl to pieces! Now Denver bound."

Article continues below

Birdie, Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan

Instagram

The Flock

"Such an amazing day!!!"

Birdie, Brie Bella

Instagram

Birdie Hits the Gym

"When you hit the gym with Mommy #fitness #lifestyle #mommyandme"

Nikki Bella, Birdie

Instagram

Coco's Corner

"When Coco visits we read a lot of books!! #auntie #cocoandbirdie"

Article continues below

Birdie, Brie Bella

Instagram

Flying Out

"Bye NYC"

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Birdie

Instagram

Family Photos

"Best Morning in Central Park!! #family #centralpark #nyc"

Birdie, Brie Bella

Instagram

Brunch With the Bird

"Brunchin' with my Munchin'"

Article continues below

Birdie, Brie Bella

Instagram

High-Tech Bird

"Future CEO! #BirdistheWord"

Birdie, Brie Bella

Instagram

Birdie in the City

"No better feeling than to wake up with your family before having a long day of work. Love my Bird and City views! #NYC #TotalBellas #WWE #TravelingFam #Bird #Glamtime"

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Instagram

Nature Baby

"Love the way Daddy @bryanldanielson puts Sunscreen on Bird lol. At least she's protected."

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

How priceless are these?

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Brie Bella , Nikki Bella , Babies , Family , Total Bellas , Entertainment , Celebrities , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.