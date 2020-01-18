Shrug. Sometimes love happens and everything else sort of melts away. And when the guy who turned out to be your forever partner all along kneels down in front of you in perfectly fitted tux...at a Parisian castle...on your birthday, you say yes without reservation.

"Artem's just taught me that love has no rules—it really doesn't," Nikki explained of the Russian ballroom pro, 37. "And it's so beautiful when it's like that—when you can just love."

Being one hundred percent, completely herself has been the hallmark of the romance that has been bubbling up since late 2018. "I get to just be me," she explained to E! News in October. "It's kind of like my soul gets to have no filter, no makeup. Like, I fully live in my truth with him." Having formed a working relationship on Dancing With the Stars back in 2017, then an easy friendship helped block out the types of insecurities that can seep into the early getting-to-know-you stage of a romance.

"There's no walking on eggshells," she said. "And it's amazing because I never have that fear of, 'Is he not gonna like me because I'm this?' or 'Am I afraid to say this thing?' He just loves every part of me. And it makes me feel beautiful, but not just on the outside, so much on the inside."