by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 11:51 AM
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev may've gotten engaged two months ago, but they're still in the early stages of planning their wedding.
During Wednesday's all-new episode of The Bellas Podcast, the engaged twosome opened up about their engagement and revealed they aren't rushing to the altar anytime soon. Nonetheless, Chigvintsev couldn't be happier about his engagement to The Bella Twin.
"When did I know that I wanted to propose? I can't recall a specific day, but I remember this feeling in my mind thinking that, you know, I just don't see myself being by myself, living without Nicole," the Dancing With the Stars veteran relayed. "So, part of it is because I love her and I just feel this was the perfect, the perfect decision to make, you know? Because, I'll be honest with you, I just don't see myself waking up and for her not to be here."
As E! readers surely recall, at the start of January, the Total Bellas star revealed her Russian-born beau popped the question during their trip to France in November 2019.
Alongside her announcement on Instagram, the WWE maven also shared a snap of her stunning ring.
Speaking of the engagement ring, Chigvintsev revealed to Nikki and Brie Bella that he felt the pressure when trying to pick out the perfect diamond sparkler.
"Was it hard? Yeah it was hard. You know, um, for various reasons," the dancing professional shared on Nikki's engagement ring. "I think for one of the reasons I know Nicole loves, you know, big expensive things and so does a lot of women out there. And, as a man, you want to try to give what you think she deserves."
Although Chigvintsev felt the process was "challenging," he confirmed that he's "very proud of the ring that I picked." Of course, the betrothed wrestler loves her ring, but she said she's just waiting on "the jeweler to get it sized and fixed."
"I love my ring. That's why I'm dying for the jeweler to get it sized and fixed, I want to start wearing it," Bella added.
And while Bella has already said a 2020 wedding is unlikely, the newly engaged duo explained why a wait is necessary for them. Per the E! personality, she wants "to enjoy being engaged" and wants to make sure they pick "a very special day to us and a very special place."
Not to mention, there's already some logistical factors Bella and Chigvintsev have to consider when it comes to their nuptials. Specifically, with Chigvintsev's family based in Russia, it's harder for his family to acquire visas to enter the United States.
"I want my whole family to be here because, you know, it's a very special day," the 37-year-old performer explained. "Sometimes, it's hard for parents because, the US government thinks that [if] both parents come to the United States, the more chance of them staying here. So, they usually give you a visa for one parent at a time."
Though a European wedding would be easier for Chigvintsev's family, it may not be easy for Bella's USA-based family.
"It will make it easier, obviously, to get my parents somewhere in Europe versus the United States. But again, it's something we're going to have to talk and figure it out what's best for everyone, you know?" the Strictly Come Dancing star added. "Because, I want all Nicole's family to be here, as I'm sure Nicole wants my whole family to be at the wedding as well."
Thus, as Artem said himself, a 2021 wedding is a more plausible option.
Regardless, we couldn't be happier for Nikki and Artem. Congrats again, you two!
