The Bella Twins are stepping into the Hollywood Game Night ring.

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's all-new episode, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella find themselves on opposing teams for a round of "TV ID." While Brie embraces the side with Lester Holt, Chris Sullivan and a female contestant named Kylie, Nikki rallies around the group featuring Michael Ealy, Natasha Leggero and a male contestant named Charles.

The challenge? To get their teammates to guess the name of a TV show by providing as few verbal clues as possible.

"Can you do it in one?" host Jane Lynch asks Daniel Bryan's wife.

"Yes!" the Total Divas alum confidently responds. However, she's proven wrong after giving her team a clue that rhymes (which is against the rules).

Thus, the rival team (AKA Nikki's side) is given their point. Understandably, this makes Nikki very confident, who playfully mimics the loser sign to her twin.