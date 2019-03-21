Nikki Bella is making peace with the past.

The WWE superstar is back in Napa Valley in this exclusive clip from Sunday's season finale of Total Bellas. This time around, it appears she and twin sis Brie Bella are visiting the vineyard-lined landscape to kick back with some wine and a good view. Understandably though, it's impossible for Nikki to forget that her last trip to Napa was motivated by very different circumstances.

Almost a year ago, the Bellas traveled to the same picturesque NorCal spot to check out venues ahead of Nikki and John Cena's would-be wedding. The pair called off their engagement a few months later, and Nikki has steered clear of wine country ever since.

"This is the first time I've been back in Napa since my big breakup and I just immediately get all the memories. But a part of me is like, 'OK, Nicole. Now you have to make new memories,'" she tells the confessional camera, as old footage from her and Brie's 2018 location scouting trip flashes across the screen.