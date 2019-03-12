Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes! There are lots of 'em on the horizon for Brie Bella, and she really needs to talk some things through.

"It's gonna be a long week," Brie tells her sister at the start of this new clip from Sunday's Total Bellas, which finds the WWE superstars enjoying a brief moment of reprieve amid the chaos of their pre-Evolution media tour.

"We have, every day, early days. No sleep," Nikki Bella agrees.

But while Nikki is laser-focused on the twins' exciting professional whirlwind ahead, Brie is a little preoccupied. Those who watched last week's episode know that's understandable, since the 35-year-old mom of one recently made some pretty enormous decisions about her future—like the fact that she'll be retiring from wrestling and moving to Phoenix once her and Nikki's Evolution comeback tour is finished.

Oh, and she's ready to continue growing her family with Daniel Bryan, too.