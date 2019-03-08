by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 8:00 AM
Nikki Bella knows life is a balancing act, but she still wants to be the last one standing.
In this clip from Sunday's new Total Bellas, the superstar wrestler has been hard at work getting prepped for Evolution, the first-ever WWE pay-per-view event featuring an all-women roster. With such an incredible opportunity to make history at the organization she's called home (at least professionally) for most of the last decade, Nikki really wants to bring her A game. And while her mom Kathy Colace totally understands that, she's also concerned that her daughter might be pushing herself a little too hard.
"I think you're physically and mentally exhausted," says Kathy in the clip. "You want to do such a great job on everything and you will but…"
"Isn't that a good thing?" Nikki cuts in.
"Well, yeah. It's a good thing," her mom replies. "But don't be too hard on yourself."
Despite Kathy's advice, it sounds like Nikki has already made up her mind about what her road to Evolution is going to look like.
"My mom just won't let it go that she really wants me to find balance in my life," says the Bella Twin in a confessional later on. "What people don't understand is, if us women don't deliver, there may never be another all women's pay-per-view. And unless you're in that situation, you just don't understand that pressure."
Hear what else Nikki's mom has to say about her daughter's intense training schedule in the clip above!
Watch Total Bellas every Monday at 7.30pm in Australia, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?