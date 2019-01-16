by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 7:00 AM
To get a boob job, or not to get a boob job? That is the question.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new episode of Total Bellas, Bryan Danielson (known professionally as Daniel Bryan) expresses his disapproval as wife Brie Bella contemplates breast implants. The WWE star shares his protest after the Bella Twin walks out wearing chicken cutlet inserts.
"What the heck is that on your chest?" the father of one remarks. "Did you strap some pillows in there or what?"
Although her husband looks displeased, Brie defends why she's trying out the large inserts. "So you have to wear inserts and fill your boobs before you get a boob job—just to make sure you like 'em," Nikki Bella's sister notes.
This update shocks Bryan as he can't believe Brie is "seriously considering getting a boob job."
"Bird, I just hope that you're completely happy with your body when you grow up," Bryan quips to his young daughter Birdie Joe Danielson. "I just hope that you're happy with the body god gave you."
This remark doesn't sit well with a self-conscious Brie as she implies that Birdie sucked her "boobies dry." While Brie is eager to make her "saggy boobs look perky," Bryan thinks she's perfect that way she is.
"It's just this weird idea that the way the female body is naturally isn't good enough and that you need to make it look better…for what?" Birdie's dad concludes. "I've told her multiple times, I love how her body is."
Will Brie go ahead with the surgery even though Bryan disapproves?
Watch the implant talk go down in the clip above!
Brand new season of Total Bellas returns Monday 14 January 7pm in Australia, only on E!
