You've never heard your favorite pop songs sung like this before.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon gave 2018's biggest hits a seasonal twist on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show by changing the tunes' lyrics to be about the holidays.

For instance, they changed Camila Cabello's "Havana" to be about a drunk "Mall Santa," and altered Shawn Mendes' "In My Blood" to "My Secret Santa Sucks." Other fun remixes included changing Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line's "Meant to Be" to be about Elf on the Shelf and Zedd, Grey and Maren Morris' "The Middle" to be about a dreidel.

"Baby, why don't you just help me spin my dreidel?" they crooned.

They also re-wrote Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" to be about Christmas cards and Post Malone's "Better Now" to be about getting an ugly sweater from grandma.

To hear how they remixed these songs—as well as hits by Cardi B, Ariana Grande and Maroon 5—check out the video.