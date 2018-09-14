A lot of unusual things go down in Central Park, but this takes the cake.

On last night's special episode of The Tonight Show, Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon went incognito, disguising their famous faces with dark sunglasses, fake mustaches and bushy wigs. No one was safe from their shenanigans as they roamed the park, interrupted picnics, crept up on strangers and performed a choreographed routine to Bieber's hit single "What Do U Mean?"

Whether they were flossing or photobombing, Bieber and Fallon kept the ruse going for hours until they finally revealed their true identifies at Bethesda Fountain. Fans went wild once their secret came out, and the 24-year-old singer and the 43-year-old host happily took a few selfies.