Jimmy also brought up Season 15 of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airing Sundays at 9 p.m. "It's a lot of drama, which is exciting, but it's also great that I'm not a part of it, really. So, it's fun to watch," she said. "I don't know how I stay out of it. I guess, I just...I don't really care."

That being said, Kendall said she is well aware of the sisterly squabbles involving Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. "We have family group chats. We have a bunch of them, because all different people are in certain ones. I was on a group chat with Khloe and Kourtney the other day and we were talking about something—I don't think we were talking bad about any of our family members—but we were just talking and I had this realization. I was like, 'Oh, my God! Do you guys have a group chat about me? Like, do you talk about me in other texts?' They were like, 'Kendall, you literally don't do anything wrong. We don't have a group chat about you.' I was like, 'Yes!' They don't have anything bad to say about me, which is cool, I guess...unless they're lying!" she said with a laugh. "They're probably lying!"

"Of course they're lying!" Jimmy joked. "What are you talking about?"

"I'm sure they were trying to make me feel better, because I said the same thing about Khloe and Kourtney," Kendall said. "They were like, 'You don't have one about us?' I was like, '...No.'"