He may be the star of the summer's highly anticipated hit, but back in high school, Henry Golding was well known for a different reason.

As the 31-year-old Hollywood newcomer recalled for Jimmy Fallonon The Tonight Show Wednesday, Golding didn't land "Most Likely to Succeed" or "Class Clown" in the yearbook. He was named (drumroll please)..."sexual healer."

"We understand why," Fallon quipped, assuring the star he didn't have to go into more detail. But, before anyone could get ahead of themselves, the actor explained it was because of Marvin Gaye's classic song that he got the label.

"It was due to the fact that I used to go around singing 'Sexual Healing' by Marvin Gaye. That was my song—just walking around the sort of the lockers and singing that," he described. "That was my thing."

Naturally, his parents were a bit concerned. "They were like, 'What are you doing at school exactly?'"

Rest assured, mom and dad—it wasn't what you thought.