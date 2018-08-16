Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 6:11 AM
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
He may be the star of the summer's highly anticipated hit, but back in high school, Henry Golding was well known for a different reason.
As the 31-year-old Hollywood newcomer recalled for Jimmy Fallonon The Tonight Show Wednesday, Golding didn't land "Most Likely to Succeed" or "Class Clown" in the yearbook. He was named (drumroll please)..."sexual healer."
"We understand why," Fallon quipped, assuring the star he didn't have to go into more detail. But, before anyone could get ahead of themselves, the actor explained it was because of Marvin Gaye's classic song that he got the label.
"It was due to the fact that I used to go around singing 'Sexual Healing' by Marvin Gaye. That was my song—just walking around the sort of the lockers and singing that," he described. "That was my thing."
Naturally, his parents were a bit concerned. "They were like, 'What are you doing at school exactly?'"
Rest assured, mom and dad—it wasn't what you thought.
Following his days of serenading his classmates, Golding had an unexpected path from student to star. While still a teen, he worked as a barber sweep which evolved into shampoo boy and eventual hairstylist in London.
"And then I had this bright idea of moving to Malaysia and trying to be a television host, so I booked a one-way ticket, I packed a bag—next thing I know I was on television," he recalled.
Golding worked for nearly a decade as a host before a woman in accounting, Lisa Kim, told director Jon M. Chu about the man she had met in Malaysia five years earlier—and that, for her, he was the character.
Some social media stalking and persuading later, he's made his silver screen debut.
Crazy Rich Asians is in theaters now.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?