Blended Twinkies and horseradish don't make up Jimmy Fallon's drink of choice.

The late-night host played a drinking game with Ryan Reynolds on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show and actually barfed trying to guzzle down these ingredients.

To celebrate Reynolds' new spirit, Aviation American Gin, the two men played Drinko—a spoof on The Price Is Right's Plinko. In the game show version, players drop tokens at the top of the board and watch them ricochet down into a certain dollar amount slot. The player then wins that amount of money. But in Drinko, Reynolds and Fallon watched their tokens fall into one of several drink categories. They then had to combine that mixer with Reynolds' gin and chug it all down.

However, these weren't just ordinary mixers. They ranged from clam juice and bone broth to maple syrup and "blood."