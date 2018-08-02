Add rapping in Hungarian to Kate McKinnon's endless list of talents.

The SNL chameleon is no stranger to stealing the show, so while stopping by The Tonight Show on Wednesday, McKinnon impressed the audience by showing off a newly learned skill.

As the Spy Who Dumped Me star explained, they shot the upcoming action comedy in Budapest, where the actress made some pals along the way.

"I had the best time. I made so many amazing friends," she told host Jimmy Fallon. In the process of being there for several months, the funny lady also tried her hand at learning the native language.

"Hungarian as it turns is the second most difficult language for native speakers of English to pick up," she told him. "I studied every day so hard for three months and I found that at the end that I could...not order at a restaurant," McKinnon quipped.