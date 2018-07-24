Tom Cruise and Jimmy Fallon Act Out Spy Scene Using Mad Libs—and It's Hilarious

Tom Cruise is used to playing the serious action hero, but the 56-year-old actor struggled to keep a straight face while performing a rendition of "Mad Lib Theater" on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show

The Mission: Impossible—Fallout star helped Jimmy Fallon write a script for a dramatic spy scene using Mad Libs—a series of fill-in-the-blank phrases that are strung together to tell a silly story. For instance, when Fallon asked him to come up with a cute name for a puppy, Cruise replied "my little cookie." And when the host asked him for a funny word, he replied "pollywog."

The dynamic duo then acted out a dramatic spy scene based on the mix of phrases. The result was so hilarious that it had both Cruise and the audience laughing.

Watch the video to see the silly skit.

Read

Kerry Washington's Mad Lib Theater Performance With Jimmy Fallon Is Worthy of an Oscar

To see Cruise in a more action-packed role, check out Mission: Impossible—Fallout in theaters starting July 27.

