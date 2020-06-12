Anthony Mackie appeared on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show and gave a powerful talk about the importance of voting.

During the interview, the 41-year-old actor looked back at the premiere of The Banker—a movie he starred in with Samuel L. Jackson that tells the story of Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris. The premiere was held at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed in 1968.

"I was able to stand out on the balcony where Martin Luther King was assassinated. It blew my mind to think that this man worked so hard and gave his life and here we are 50, 55 years later dealing with the exact same thing," Mackie said while wiping away tears. "And that's what hurts. Because I know my grandfather was a sharecropper; my dad was a contractor, and he had to drop out of school in eighth grade to work with his grandfather so that he could give me the opportunity to go to Juilliard and be a stupid actor."