by emily belfiore | Fri., May. 22, 2020 7:51 AM
Not every America's Got Talent performance has been Sofia Vergara's cup of tea.
During her virtual visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Modern Family alum dished on her new AGT judge gig and revealed that there are certain acts that she has a hard time getting behind, especially when they involve a ukulele.
"Well, sometimes I wonder—there's people that come and I don't know if they're being honest or they think they deserve to be there and win $1 million, or they're just doing it for the fun of it," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "So, that's kind of weird. But also, I realized something I had never even thought in my 47 years of life: I don't really enjoy the ukulele."
Seeing the Saturday Night Live star's puzzled reaction, Sofía continued, "I don't know. I don't love it that much. When the act comes out—I never even thought of a ukulele until now. What is it? It's so tiny. It's not a guitar. It's not—what is it? I don't know."
But, that's not to say that she would ever turn away a deserving contestant. "I mean, I'm not saying there are not acts that are good with the ukulele but it's not my favorite. It doesn't excite me," she added. "And so, now, I do try to be fair. I do try to open my heart and I say, ‘Okay, it's a ukulele.' But, you know, I try to be fair. I give them the chance. I don't just push the red button because the ukulele showed up. No, I give them the chance."
Before launching into her hilarious ukulele rant, Sofía admitted that she apprehensive to join the AGT family. "I was like, ‘What? Me? What do I know about anything?'" she recalled thinking after she was offered the position. "When they told me that, that is something that had never occurred me that I was going to do. And I'm like, ‘What do I know about anything? I don't know anything about music or dancing.' I mean, I know, but I am no an expert on anything in the world."
Despite her reservations, the Hot Pursuit star said that she found a new perspective to bring to the show. She continued, "But then I realized, you know, I'm just gonna be, like, the people that are sitting in their house with their TV and I'm just gonna say what it makes me feel and be honest with who I am, and that's it."
Since the opportunity came on the heels of Modern Family's series finale, Sofía expressed her gratitude for being able to find a project that delivered the same fulfillment and excitement as the ABC sitcom.
"You know what? I was so scared after I finished Modern Family because I was like, ‘What is gonna happen?' I mean, what are the odds of an actress finding a job like Modern Family again in their career? 11 years of that magic, of that love, you know, I was very, very, very scared—well, not scared. Just worried," she said, adding, "And to find another job that I actually love and I'm enjoying, I do love it."
