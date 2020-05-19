by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 19, 2020 9:44 AM
It's been about a decade since The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck ended. But if you're hoping for some reunions, you may be out of luck.
Cole Sprouse explained why he didn't want to revisit the Suite Life series on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show.
"I don't think it should be done if I'm being honest," he told Jimmy Fallon. "I think there's a huge potential to kind of demolish that perfect little golden memory of a program if you go back and you revive it."
The 27-year-old actor then admitted he's "not the biggest fan of the sequel and the spinoff thing."
"I think also, if enough time elapses, everyone who comes back to a program like that—they're not really in the same headspace," the Riverdale star continued. "So, to try and capture the same feeling that it was, in at least my childhood,...I don't know how it would feel. I think it would be enjoyable to find a way to do it that has a lot of respect and captures the feeling that people are actually desiring from that, but I don't know. I think it can be quite incendiary."
Sprouse starred in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody with his brother, Dylan Sprouse, and many other celebrities, including Brenda Song, Ashley Tisdale, Phill Lewis, Kim Rhodes and more. The Disney Channel show ran from 2005 to 2008. The spinoff, The Suite Life on Deck, then ran from 2008 to 2011. The fondness for the programs still lives on today.
When asked why he thought fans are "so obsessed" with Suite Life, Sprouse joked, "I would hope it had something to do with me."
It'S A Laugh Productions/Walt Disney Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock
"No, it's the 15-year anniversary of it. Even the way I remember a lot of those kids shows that I grew up on—or watching in this regard—they sort of fit within this golden, nostalgic little bubble," he continued. "So, there's always this tendency to glorify the things that we grew up with, especially the programming we grew up with. Thankfully, our show has sort of held the test of time."
He also said the audiences have been "revived" across different platforms, like YouTube or Disney+.
Watch the video to see Sprouse look back at the series and talk about his new mustache.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?