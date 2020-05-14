David Spade and Jimmy Fallon sure know how to Zoom in style.

During Wednesday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Saturday Night Live alums recalled joining a star-studded Zoom call that their pal put together. But, little did David know, he would be video-chatting with the likes of Hollywood's finest.

"Guy Oseary is a buddy of both of ours and he knows a lot of people," the Grown Ups star explained. "And he knows a lot of people, but he just said, ‘Hey, you wanna jump on a Zoom with me and some friends? You'll know them. On this date?' And I go, ‘Sure.' And then—but I came in a little late and I was, like, having a drink and I come in and I go, ‘Oh, there's a lot of people here.'"

Thankfully, he was able to spot Jimmy in the crowd. "'Oh, there's—oh, Fallon's here!'" he continued. "'Adam Sandler. Oh, Robert Downey Jr. Oh, Tom Hanks. Julianne Moore. Oh, shit.' I thought I was an Oscar party. I go, ‘Oh, my God.'"