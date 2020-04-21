Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are best friends—or so they thought.

The Thunder Force stars put their 20-year friendship to the test during Monday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a virtual game called BFF Showdown, where host Jimmy Fallon asked Melissa and Octavia questions to see who knows each other better. Based on the simple nature of the questions, Jimmy expected the game to go smoothly, but things took a surprising turn.

Kicking things off, the late night host asked the Gilmore Girls alum to name the college that Octavia went to. Taking a minute to think about it, Melissa answered, "Uh, you know what? I don't think she went to school." Octavia replied, "I absolutely did go to school," making the funnywoman rethink her answer. "I'm getting, like, a probably like a Ft. Lauderdale University kind of feel," she answered again. Unfortunately for Melissa, the answer was Auburn University.