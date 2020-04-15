Did you ever hear the story of how Jimmy Fallon proposed to his wife Nancy Juvonen?

The couple told the story during Tuesday's at-home edition of The Tonight Show.

After the late-night host purchased a Neil Lane ring, he called up Nancy's father to ask for permission to propose. Jimmy also let Nancy's brother know he was going to pop the big question.

"Then, what happened was, you messed everything up for me," Jimmy recalled. "You get to the door and you go, 'I have a surprise for you.' I go, 'I hope it doesn't mess up my surprise,' which was the big thing. I got the ring."

The surprise was that Nancy had secured a reservation at Per Se—an acclaimed restaurant in New York. Jimmy said he had been "dying" to go to the establishment. However, he knew he didn't want to propose there.

"I was going to get engaged in, like, Gramercy Park or something that will just always be around. Something classic," he said. "I didn't want to go to a restaurant because, what if in 30 years, the restaurant changes hands? Now it's a laser tag place. Now, it's like, 'Kids this is where your mom and I got engaged—at the laser tag house.'"