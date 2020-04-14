This might just be our new favorite game.

Kenan Thompson, Whitney Cummings and Melissa Villaseñor joined Jimmy Fallon for a round of Celebrity Quiplash on Monday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Playing on their phones from their respective homes, the gang of comedians was tasked with coming up with answering silly prompts and competed for the best answers.



"The more votes your answer gets, the more points you get. But we won't know whose answer it is until after we vote," Jimmy explained, followed by Kenan, who immediately said, "I'm so confused. I'm so confused."



For the first round, two players created responses for: "The Wright Bros.' first words after for the first time." The two choices to choose from were "Daammmmn, Daniel" and "I gotta change my undies." Once the votes were locked in, it was revealed that the responses belonged to Jimmy and Kenan—and that both Whitney and Melissa favored the Kenan and Kel alum's answer better.