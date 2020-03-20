by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 5:17 AM
Jimmy Fallon released the third episode of The Tonight Show "At-Home Edition" via YouTube on Thursday.
The 45-year-old star has been hosting the late-night show from his house amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Still, he tries to incorporate many of the program's traditional elements. For instance, he did an opening monologue at the beginning of the episode and revisited the popular "Hashtags" segment—this time inviting followers to use the hashtag #MyQuarantineInSixWords. He also still had celebrity guests. After video chatting with Lin-Manuel Miranda for Wednesday's episode, Fallon called up Jennifer Garner and invited her to do an interview.
The 47-year-old actress talked about her Save With Stories initiative with Amy Adams, which invites celebrities to read their favorite children's books and share a video of them doing so. By building this community, Garner and Adams hope to support a new fund for a combined effort between Save the Children and No Kid Hungry and help address the food shortage and educational needs of the millions of children impacted by the coronavirus.
The 13 Going on 30 star also talked about how she and her kids are handling social distancing.
"I think I have the perfect age kids for this because they're big enough to understand and to have the conversations like, 'We're built for challenge. We can do this. We're a tough team. Let's learn about a vacuum cleaner,' but they're not so big they're like, 'Well, I don't care,'" she explained.
But that's not all. Garner also broke out "Sally the sexy saxophone" for a little duet with Fallon. She played the tune "Happy Birthday" while Fallon sang the words. Although, he changed the lyrics to reinforce the importance of handwashing.
To see the full episode, watch the video above.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
