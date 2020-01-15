Think fast!

On Tuesday, Tyler Perry and Jimmy Fallon put their Catchphrase skills to the test on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Joined by Grown-ish's Yara Shahidi and The Roots' Tariq Trotter, the quartet did their best to get their teammates to guess the word they were describing with only seconds on the clock. Of course, a game this high-stakes didn't go off without some hilarious flusters and frustrations, especially if you're a Catchphrase newbie like Tyler.

Kick-starting the game was Tyler, who was on a team with Yara. The duo breezed through the first round by identifying clues like "dodgeball," "walkie talkie" and "Oprah [Winfrey]," but got stumped when the buzzer rang during their turn and cut the Madea Goes To Jail star off as he answered "Ukele."

Feeling competitive, Tyler said, "But that ‘U' is a point. Ukele. Where are—who are the judges?" Not fully understanding the rules of Catchphrase, Tyler and Yara challenged Jimmy on why they lost. Jokingly, the famous filmmaker said, "You know what? You just make up the rules. It's your show."