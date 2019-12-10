The truth may hurt, but this cover sure doesn't.

Charlie Puth is giving Lizzo's song "Truth Hurts" a Broadway twist that is not to be missed. He was put up to the challenge while participating in a challenge with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

To get things started, the former Saturday Night Live star gave the "Cha Cha Slide" a '90s R&B spin, which was surprisingly smooth. But Charlie took it to another level when the random music generator landed on the song "Truth Hurts," with the Broadway genre. Without hesitation, Puth started playing the catchy beat on his keyboard before slowly singing the lyrics. Then, just as suddenly, the beat took on an almost pop, Grease-like sound.

At the end, Charlie had Jimmy on his feet, yelling, "I want to see that play. Lizzo are you watching? That was fantastic!"