You've never heard Billie Eilish's "bad guy" sung like this before.

Camila Cabello performed a Google-Translated version of the Grammy-nominated hit on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show. Although, the technological transcription wasn't perfect.

For instance, instead of singing, "So you're a tough guy/Like it really rough guy," the 22-year-old artist sang "An evil young boy/That sounds like a bumpy boy." Similarly, she sang, "My text is evil/Your mom gets kind of weird/My daughter's a desert/Eliminate your dad" instead of the real lyrics, "I'm that bad type/Make your mama sad type/Make your girlfriend mad tight/Might seduce your dad type."

Jimmy Fallon also sang a Google-Translated version of Smash Mouth's "All Star." Instead of singing, "Hey now/You're a rock star/Get the show on/Get paid," the late-night host belted, "Ahoy/You're the stone man/Entertain me/Have cash."

At the end of these performances, the dynamic duo sang a duet of Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me."