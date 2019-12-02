She ready!

Tiffany Haddish is making her bid for hosting the 2020 Oscars. During Sunday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the star revealed what the Academy Awards would look like if she were to host.

"I would have it hot," the Girls Trip actress told host Jimmy Fallon. "It would be so much fun. We would have twerk contests and everything. Yeah, I would get Meryl Streep up there to twerk with Susan Sarandon. You know, it would be crazy."

After addressing the rumors that she's slated to host the big event, Tiffany said that she'd only do the honors if she had Jimmy by her side.

"If you did it with me, I would do it," she told the late night host. "Like, I don't want all that pressure on me. ‘Cause imma lose my hair and then imma have to really wear wigs all the time. It's too much stress, you know?"