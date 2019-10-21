Um, Kate Beckinsale Thinks She Looks Exactly Like "Big, Canadian Man" Ryan Reynolds

Kate Beckinsale might be on to something.

The British actress stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Sunday night and revealed that she thinks she looks like a famous leading man, Ryan Reynolds. Yes, you read that right. The stunning star believes she's a dead ringer for the Deadpool actor. 

"I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds," Beckinsale told host Jimmy Fallon. "Like in a shocking way. Like, when sometimes, I see a bus going by with a poster on it I think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that's not me. Also, I've never done that movie.'"

Unconvinced, Fallon held up a photo of Beckinsale and the new dad side by side to see if the audience agreed. As he confessed, "I don't really see it."

Alas, she assured the late night host that while the comparison was bizarre, they certainly share similarities. "I've wrestled with how, obviously, he's not even like a sort of slightly-girly-boy-bander type," the Underworld star explained. "He's like a big Canadian man and I really see myself in him."

So much so that she refuses to work with Reynolds.

"I can't be in the same room as him," she joked. "Because one of us, I think, would explode, or something would happen."

You be the judge if Beckinsale and Reynolds are celeb look-alikes in the video above. 

