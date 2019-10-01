Playing a superhero seems like the ultimate job, but Ruby Rose says that there's a lot more to the role than meets the eye.

For the CW's latest action show Batwoman, the actress stars as the titular hero—and revealed filming was more physically demanding than she ever imagined.

"I did a stunt, and for, like, a very extended amount of time, like, seven hours," she recalled on Monday night's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "We thought that I had broke a rib or just fractured a rib and that it was, like, 6 to 12 weeks of healing. So, then I had 6 to 12 weeks of chronic pain and just sort of kept assuming that was what it was."

Finally, a doctor explained that the pain she was experiencing was actually coming from her neck and that her injuries were more severe than she had realized. Later, an MRI revealed that she had two herniated discs in her spine and that she could become paraplegic if her injury wasn't treated immediately.